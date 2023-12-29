Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,203,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.17. 305,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,911. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

