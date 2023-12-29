Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 2.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.12. 372,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,450. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

