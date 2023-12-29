The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 47.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Timken by 50.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 188,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Timken by 9.7% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,760. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

