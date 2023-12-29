PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Lifted by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.29. The stock had a trading volume of 117,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

