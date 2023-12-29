Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 3,455 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,968. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0566 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.