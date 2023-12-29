Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Kroger comprises 2.9% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after buying an additional 362,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

