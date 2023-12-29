Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 76 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.0 %

LRCX traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $781.66. 85,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,380. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $407.27 and a one year high of $801.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $695.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $665.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

