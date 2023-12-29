ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sets New 12-Month High at $364.04

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $364.04 and last traded at $362.50, with a volume of 70156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $361.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.80. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.