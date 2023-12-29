Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 360 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,680,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,511,000 after purchasing an additional 256,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,739,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,443,000 after buying an additional 382,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after acquiring an additional 497,482 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

