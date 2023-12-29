Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 848 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 72,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $82.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

