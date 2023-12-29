Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 542 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $284,991,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.66. 135,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.