Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Accel Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.41. 32,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,970. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

