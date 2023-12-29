FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 135,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,911. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.