Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,885 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 577.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSIG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

