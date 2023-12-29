Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $909,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,803,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.75. 154,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,069. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

