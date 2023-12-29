Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.11. 175,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,125. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.