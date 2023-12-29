Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.71. 93,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

