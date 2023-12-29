Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,307 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 1.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VPL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

