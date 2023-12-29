Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.53. 77,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,538. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

