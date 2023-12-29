Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.79.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $490.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.01 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The company has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

