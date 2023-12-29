ACT Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 10,886 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ACT Advisors LLC. owned 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,221.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

BBMC stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $77.94.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.