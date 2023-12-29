Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 525 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $63.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.85 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.48.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

