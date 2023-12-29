Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

