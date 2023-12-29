Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,737,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.47, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

