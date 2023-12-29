Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 605 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,002,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.89. 326,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,243. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

