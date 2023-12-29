Slow Capital Inc. Buys 742 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.00. 308,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.