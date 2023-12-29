Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 1,063 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 83,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,258. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.