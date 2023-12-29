Slow Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 9,449 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,449 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,594. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.81. 87,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.88 and a 1 year high of $279.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.