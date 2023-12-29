Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 682 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 191,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,494. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $304,237.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,662 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $138,494.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,743.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

