Global X Metaverse ETF Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:VR)

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Global X Metaverse ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VR opened at $26.22 on Friday. Global X Metaverse ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of -1.52.
Global X Metaverse ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Metaverse ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.