BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Volume Reaches $71.36 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $71.36 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002465 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002064 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002226 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002161 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000122 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $68,791,586.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

