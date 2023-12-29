Escroco Emerald (ESCE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69.44

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded up 63% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded up 62.8% against the dollar. One Escroco Emerald token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Escroco Emerald has a total market capitalization of $69,596.11 and approximately $69.44 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official website is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken. The official message board for Escroco Emerald is medium.com/@escetoken.

Escroco Emerald Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00006229 USD and is up 28.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $70.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Escroco Emerald using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

