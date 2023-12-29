Slow Capital Inc. Sells 3,604 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of 10x Genomics worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

TXG stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 55,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,048. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares in the company, valued at $46,524,893.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,446 shares in the company, valued at $46,524,893.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,866. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

