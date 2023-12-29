Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 1.9% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.3421 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

