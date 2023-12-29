2,050 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

