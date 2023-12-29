Traders Purchase Large Volume of Atossa Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,884 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,072% compared to the average daily volume of 246 call options.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

ATOS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 959,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,611. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 347,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 44,788 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Articles

