BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Down 40.6% in December

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BioVie by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioVie in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioVie in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BioVie by 2,706.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioVie in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie Stock Performance

Shares of BIVI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 139,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. BioVie has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BioVie will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIVI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIVI

About BioVie

(Get Free Report)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.