BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the November 30th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLRX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioLineRx Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter worth $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 124,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,906. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.62.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.