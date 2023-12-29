BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the November 30th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLRX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BioLineRx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 124,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,906. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.62.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioLineRx
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Celsius stock in actionable zone as big investors ramp up buying
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.