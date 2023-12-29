Short Interest in Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Grows By 172.2%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BPOPM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 1,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

