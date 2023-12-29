Blossom Wealth Management Buys 61 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.28. The company had a trading volume of 153,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,824. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

