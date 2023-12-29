Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Boosted by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,627 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 23.8% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after buying an additional 823,922 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 447,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,607. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

