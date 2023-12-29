Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Purchased by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up about 6.4% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,114,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 166.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 217,542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 520.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 194,240 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 158,548 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. 174,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,050. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $94.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

