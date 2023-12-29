iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Stock Position Boosted by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

IGOV traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.40. 16,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,991. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

