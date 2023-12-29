North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,822 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.1% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.76. 182,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,317. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

