Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) to Issue $0.06 Annual Dividend

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

