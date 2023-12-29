North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 446 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 199,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,244. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.33.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

