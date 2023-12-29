Brett A. Reber Sells 612 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $18,916.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,142 shares in the company, valued at $777,139.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $34.37. 25,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $529.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

