Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the technology ETF on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AIQ traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.29. 70,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,949. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.27 million, a P/E ratio of -184.41 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1,751.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 227.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

