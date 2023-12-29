Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.00

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CHB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 988. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

About Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF

The Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (CHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive China Biotech Innovation index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies that are involved in the biotechnology industry. CHB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

