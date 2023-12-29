Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.